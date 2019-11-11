Raptors' Terence Davis: Scores 13 points Sunday
Davis amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Lakers.
Davis found himself with an increased role Sunday, thanks primarily to Kyle Lowry (thumb) watching on from the sidelines. With Lowry expected to miss multiple games, Davis is going to see meaningful minutes on some nights. With the being said, he is really just someone to keep an eye on in deeper formats at this stage.
