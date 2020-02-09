Davis posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 win over the Nets.

Davis drew the start with Kyle Lowry (neck) and Norman Powell (finger) sidelined and reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight game. Davis has scored at least 20 four times in his last 16 appearances, though he has also been held scoreless four times during the same stretch of games. The rookie remains somewhat inconsistent due in large part to his fluctuating minutes and role. Nevertheless, Davis is off to a superb start through the first four games of February.