Raptors' Terence Davis: Scores 23 in 24 minutes
Davis dialed up 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Wizards.
Davis matched his career high in scoring while setting a career high in threes. He has scored at least 12 in three of the last four games, though the exception was a scoreless performance in just 12 minutes of action. With the Raptors nearly back at full strength, the rookie likely won't be quite so heavily involved going forward, but Davis continues to prove worthy of regular rotation minutes.
