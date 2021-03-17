Davis will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With the Raptors getting Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet back from COVID-19 protocols, Davis will return to the bench while that pair starts. In 29 appearances off the bench this season, Davis has averaged 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
More News
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Lackluster night in 23 minutes•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Set to start Sunday•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Available Thursday•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Leaves game with ankle injury•