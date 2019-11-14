Davis put up a season-high 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

The undrafted rookie has been included in coach Nick Nurse's rotation for most of the season, but Davis has really seen his role grow during the Raptors' ongoing road trip while four players (Patrick McCaw, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby) have missed time due to injury. Only Anunoby has a shot to return for Saturday's game in Dallas, so Davis should at the very least be looking at minutes in the teens for that contest.