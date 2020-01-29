Davis finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Hawks.

The rookie's role had grown smaller in recent weeks with the Raptors gaining several key contributors back from injury, but he picked up some extra minutes Tuesday with both Marc Gasol (hamstring) and OG Anunoby (shoulder) exiting early. Gasol in particular looks at risk of missing additional games, which could aid Davis' chances of reaching the 20-minute mark with more regularity.