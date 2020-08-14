Davis will start Friday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
With most of the Raptors' key players sitting, Davis will make his fourth start of the season. In his previous nods, he's averaged 17.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.7 minutes.
