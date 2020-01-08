Play

Davis is starting Wednesday against the Hornets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Davis will get his first start of the season as coach Nick Nurse switches things up for the banged-up Raptors. When playing 20 or more minutes this season, Davis is averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 23.4 minutes.

