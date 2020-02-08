Raptors' Terence Davis: Takes over in fourth quarter
Davis ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over the Pacers.
Davis continues to flourish in the absence of Norman Powell (finger). He has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks, climbing to be inside the top-50 over the past week. Powell could miss extended time meaning Davis should continue to get plenty of run off the bench. Although the value is somewhat short-term, Davis is worth considering in standard leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Reaches new career high in points•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Sparkles off bench•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Scores 23 in 24 minutes•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Moving to bench•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Records first career double-double•
-
Raptors' Terence Davis: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.