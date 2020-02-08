Davis ended with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over the Pacers.

Davis continues to flourish in the absence of Norman Powell (finger). He has been a top-75 player over the past two weeks, climbing to be inside the top-50 over the past week. Powell could miss extended time meaning Davis should continue to get plenty of run off the bench. Although the value is somewhat short-term, Davis is worth considering in standard leagues.