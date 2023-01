Young ended with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to Boston.

Young made the most of his chances off the bench by shooting 66.7 percent from the field. He also saw a sizeable uptick in playing time with OG Anunoby (ankle) exiting the contest early. Young isn't an enticing option for fantasy managers at this time, as he's averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 boards through five January appearances.