Young is considered day-to-day with a knee injury, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Young bumped his knee in practice. It does not sound like anything too worrisome at the moment, but should still be monitored as camp progresses. The veteran projects as a source of depth in the Raptors' frontcourt this season.
