Young won't return to Saturday's Game 1 against the 76ers due to a sprained thumb, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. He played six minutes and scored two points (1-1 FG).
Young attempted to stay in the game following the injury but ultimately won't return. If he misses time beyond Saturday, more minutes could be in store for Chris Boucher.
