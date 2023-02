Coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday that Young (knee) is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Pelicans, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Young returned to practice Tuesday after suffering a left knee sprain in the team's final game before the All-Star break. The veteran forward is averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 18.0 minutes across his previous five outings.