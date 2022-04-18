Young (thumb) will play in Game 2 on Monday against Philadelphia, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Young's status for the second game of the series was in question due to a hyperextended left thumb, an injury that occurred during Game 1. However, he's been given the green light and will be ready to go off the bench. Young played a limited role Saturday, logging six minutes and one rebound in the loss.
