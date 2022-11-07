Young posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 win over the Bulls.
After playing just 17 minutes over Toronto's previous six games -- including three DNPs -- Young amassed a season-high 16 minutes Sunday. Four of his eight rebounds came off the offensive glass. The good performance brought up his season averages to 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 8.5 minutes per game.
