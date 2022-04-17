Young was diagnosed Sunday with a hyperextended left thumb and is listed as doubtful Monday for Game 2 of the Raptors' first-round playoff series with the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

A valued member of the Raptors' second unit, Young's expected absence Monday will loom even larger Monday with starters Gary Trent (illness) and Scottie Barnes (ankle) also listed as doubtful for Game 2. Young suffered the left thumb injury in the second quarter of Saturday's 131-111 loss in Game 1 of the series before undergoing an MRI on Sunday that confirmed he hyperextended the digit. The veteran forward was present at practice Sunday but didn't participate in the session and was sporting a wrap on his thumb, so he could be at risk of missing additional time beyond Monday's game.