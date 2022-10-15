Young had four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over Boston.

Young signed a two-year contract with the Raptors during the offseason, a strange move in the eyes of many. The team certainly has a plethora of options in the frontcourt, meaning Young is unlikely to play more than about 18 minutes per night. While he has very little chance of putting up fantasy-relevant numbers, he is a name to tuck away should a larger role open up at some point.