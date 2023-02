Young (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse said earlier in the week that Young is expected to play Thursday, but the forward's status is apparently still in question. Before suffering a left knee sprain during Toronto's final game before the All-Star break, Young had averaged 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 18.0 minutes across his previous five appearances.