Head coach Nick Nurse said Young (knee) is healthy and will be available Thursday versus the Pelicans, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Nurse previously said he expected Young to be available, but the veteran forward was still initially listed as questionable due to a left knee sprain he suffered in the team's final contest before the All-Star break. However, Young has officially been given the green light and should garner his usual backup role Thursday. Over his last five appearances, Young is averaging 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 18.0 minutes.