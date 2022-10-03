Young (knee) recorded two assists and one rebound across five minutes during Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz.
Young reportedly bumped his knee in practice last week, but the fact that he was still able to log some minutes in Sunday's preseason opener all but confirms that the issue was minor. As long as he avoids a setback, Young's minutes should continue to increase as the preseason progresses.
More News
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Day-to-day with knee issue•
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Staying in Toronto•
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Strong showing off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Good to go•
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Bumped up to questionable•
-
Raptors' Thaddeus Young: Remains doubtful for Monday•