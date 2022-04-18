Young (thumb) attended Monday morning's shootaround but remains doubtful for Monday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Young was seen with his left hand taped up at shootaround and he managed to get some shots up, but it's still unlikely that he plays in Game 2 after hyperextending his left thumb in Saturday's Game 1. If he's ultimately ruled out, Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch could see additional run in the Raptors' frontcourt Monday.