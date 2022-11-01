Young did not play in Toronto's 139-109 victory over Atlanta on Monday.
Young picked up his third DNP-CD of the season Monday, a puzzling development after the 34-year-old resigned with Toronto in the offseason. On a deep, forward-rich Raptors' squad, Young appears to have fallen out of favor. It's a subtle storyline moving forward.
