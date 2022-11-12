Young will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Young replaces rookie Christian Koloko in the starting lineup as the Raptors opted for a more experienced lineup of Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent, OG Anunoby and Otto Porter with Fred VanVleet (illness) out. Considering VanVleet's absence, Young could receive a larger role within the Raptor's offense and may even be tasked with minor ballhandling duties.