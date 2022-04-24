Young ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the 76ers.

The veteran forward hadn't played more than eight minutes in any of the first three games in the series, but with the Raptors in a 3-0 hole, coach Nick Nurse gave Young plenty of run and he responded. After this performance, it seems likely the 33-year-old will have a significant role again in Game 5 on Monday.