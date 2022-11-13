Young notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 loss to Indiana.

Young moved into the starting lineup Saturday, and he took full advantage by delivering his best game of the season. He has now played at least 27 minutes in two of the past three games, indicating that a meaningful role could be his for the taking. As long as the Raptors are down on troops, Young is worth a look just in case he can string together a few strong performances.