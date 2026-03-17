Jackson-Davis was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis will be available to play in Raptors 905's matchup against the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday following this transaction. He hasn't seen much NBA action lately, averaging 2.0 rebounds in 2.8 minutes over four appearances since Feb. 28, so this will be an opportunity for the Indiana product to stay sharp.