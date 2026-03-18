Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Back with parent club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
Jackson-Davis will rejoin the parent club after recording 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks Tuesday in the 905's 123-122 win over the Motor City Cruise. He'll be available off the bench for Wednesday's game in Chicago but is unlikely to be featured in the rotation.
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