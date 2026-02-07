Jackson-Davis (recently traded) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jackson-Davis was acquired by the Raptors from the Warriors on Wednesday in exchange for a second-round pick, and the third-year center is ready to make his debut with his new team Sunday. He was averaging 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 11.4 minutes per game with the Warriors, though his playing time fluctuated over the course of the season. It'll be interesting to see what Jackson-Davis' role with the Raptors will be, especially with Jakob Poeltl (back) nearing a return from an extended absence, during which Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles both took on expanded roles.