Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Jackson-Davis has returned to the parent team after recording 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks during Tuesday's G League game against the Motor City Cruise. He's expected to be a bench option in upcoming NBA games, as he has failed to play a big role for Toronto throughout the season, logging more than 10 minutes in only one game since February.