Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis dislocated the middle finger on his right hand while going through pregame warmups and will not play Sunday against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jackson-Davis has been a negligible part of the rotation in Toronto, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Houston.
