Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Won't suit up Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans due to right knee tendinitis.
Jackson-Davis has played sparingly of late, but he may have tweaked his knee at some point during his four-minute appearance in the Raptors' 119-94 loss to the Clippers. His absence Friday shouldn't affect the Toronto rotation.
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