The Raptors signed Key to a rest-of-season contract Monday.

A third-year player out of Tennessee, Key will get the chance to make his NBA debut over the Raptors' final four games of the regular season. The 27-year-old guard was a key contributor for Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, during the 2025-26 season. In 48 games for the 905, Key averaged 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.2 minutes while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from downtown.