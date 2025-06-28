default-cbs-image
Degenhart agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Thursday, BJ Rains of BroncoNationNews.com reports.

Degenhart starred at Boise State during the 2024-25 season, posting 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three over 37 appearances. The NBA presents a different level of competition than the Mountain West, but the forward should get a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot within the Raptors organization.