The Raptors selected Chomche with the No. 57 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

While Chomche doesn't have a ton of experience, he does have an impressive frame, at 6-foot-10, 232 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. There's not a ton to his game at the moment, but he has the potential to develop into a defensive menace and he's shown promise in the passing department. He's a project, so he can safely be ignored in fantasy hoops.