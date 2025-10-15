default-cbs-image
Chomche (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Celtics, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Chomche hasn't played in the preseason yet due to an undisclosed injury. The two-way player likely won't be part of the opening night rotation, so if his injury lingers, it won't have much of an impact. His next chance to play will come Friday.

