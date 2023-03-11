site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Will Barton: Available Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Barton (illness) is available Friday against the Lakers.
Barton has been used sparingly since joining the Raptors, and it doesn't help his case that Toronto uses a tight rotation.
