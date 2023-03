Barton (ankle) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

While Barton was unable to practice a day after suffering a left ankle sprain, coach Nick Nurse downplayed the severity of the injury and said he doesn't expect the 32-year-old to be out long. Whether Barton will be available Tuesday against Miami remains to be seen, but it seems likely that he'll be back in action before too long.