Barton won't return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 32-year-old moved to the bench for Sunday's matchup since Scottie Barnes was available, and Barton totaled two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, one assist and one steal in four minutes prior to his departure in the first half. While he'll be unavailable down the stretch, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Tuesday against Miami.