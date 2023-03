Barton totaled zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Bucks.

While Barton has been able to play minutes on a regular basis since arriving in Toronto, he remains well off the fantasy radar, even in deeper formats. His decline has been something to behold, going from a top-90 player last season, to outside the top 300 in 2022-23. Clearly, managers need not waste their time paying any attention to the situation in Toronto.