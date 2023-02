The Raptors signed Barton on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barton recently reached a buyout with the Wizards and will join a playoff contender in Toronto. The veteran forward has played in 29 career postseason games between the Nuggets and Blazers earlier in his career, and he's shot 35.5 percent from deep across 12 seasons in the NBA. Barton figures to garner a prominent role behind Gary Trent and OG Anunoby when he's up to speed with his new squad.