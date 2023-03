Barton had five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Monday's 118-113 loss to the Nuggets.

After going scoreless across 11 total minutes in his first two appearances with Toronto, the veteran wing has now played double-digit minutes in back-to-back games and posted his highest-scoring outing as a Raptor on Monday. However, his current role still isn't enough to warrant fantasy relevancy, so it's safe to keep him on the waiver wire in standard leagues.