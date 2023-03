Barton is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barton's late addition to the injury report is a bad sign of his availability Wednesday. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 assists in 8.8 minutes across his first four games in Toronto, so his potential absence shouldn't have much fantasy impact.