Barton will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Barton will make his first start in a Raptors uniform Wednesday with Scottie Barnes (wrist) and Gary Trent (elbow) sidelined. In his first game with Toronto Barton scored 15 points and nabbed six rebounds over 27 minutes but has averaged just 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game since. Expect him to hold a role closer to his first outing Wednesday.