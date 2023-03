Barton (illness) is considered probable to play Friday versus the Lakers, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Barton was unable to take the floor Tuesday after coming down with a non-COVID illness, but the outlook seems much rosier for him to return Friday. Even if he rejoins the action, Barton has averaged just 8.0 minutes over his last five appearances, so he's not a significant fantasy asset.