Barton finished Thursday's 128-111 win over the Thunder with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 11 minutes.

Barton played just 11 minutes in the win, continuing what has been a rapid fall from grace this season. Even a recent trade to Toronto has done nothing to improve his fantasy appeal, now sitting well outside the top 300 for the season. Quite clearly, he should not be on the radar in any format.