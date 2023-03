Barton (illness) will be sidelined for Wednesday's meeting with the Clippers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Barton was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday afternoon with a non-COVID illness and will in fact not play in the contest. However, he has averaged just 8.8 minutes per game with Toronto, so his absence will have minimal impact on Nick Nurse's rotation. Barton's next chance to play will come Friday against the Lakers.