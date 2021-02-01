Watanabe managed 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 victory over the Magic.

Watanabe made the most of his opportunities once again, providing serviceable production off the bench. The Raptors like the energy Watanabe brings to the court and although it is hard to envisage him carving out a sizeable role, those in deeper formats should at least be monitoring his progress over the coming weeks.