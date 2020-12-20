Watanabe converted to a two-way deal with the Raptors on Sunday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old joined the Raptors on a camp contract in late November, and he'll stick around the organization as a two-way player. Watanabe appeared in 18 games for Memphis during the 2019-20 season and averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in five minutes, and he figures to spend most of the upcoming season Toronto's G League affiliate, the Raptors 905.
