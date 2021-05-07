Watanabe (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ankle soreness will likely prevent Watanabe from playing again. In his presumed absence, Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry could see more minutes.
