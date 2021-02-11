Watanabe (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Watanabe missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll likely be sidelined Thursday again. In Watanabe's absence Wednesday, DeAndre' Bembry saw 24 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Tending to sprained ankle•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Blocks three shots in victory Sunday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Solid in extended opportunity•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Sees run in garbage time•